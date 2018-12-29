Critical Review: Cumulus Media (CMLS) versus Urban One (UONE)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

This table compares Cumulus Media and Urban One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban One $440.04 million 0.21 $111.88 million N/A N/A

Urban One has higher revenue and earnings than Cumulus Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Urban One shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Urban One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A Urban One 33.45% 85.34% 2.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cumulus Media and Urban One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Urban One.

Summary

Urban One beats Cumulus Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and/or operated 56 broadcast stations located in 15 urban markets. The Reach Media segment operates operate radio stations, including the Tom Joyner Morning Show; and other syndicated programming assets, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show, as well as Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website; and operates other event related activities. The Digital segment is involved in online business, including the operation of Interactive One, an online platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment Websites, including Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.