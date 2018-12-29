Critical Survey: B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (BMRRY) versus SAMPO OYJ/ADR (SAXPY)

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and SAMPO OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M Euro VALUE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SAMPO OYJ/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M Euro VALUE/ADR N/A N/A N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 16.86% 4.48%

Volatility and Risk

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&M Euro VALUE/ADR and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M Euro VALUE/ADR $4.02 billion 0.87 $246.61 million $0.95 14.78 SAMPO OYJ/ADR $7.82 billion 3.13 $2.50 billion N/A N/A

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than B&M Euro VALUE/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SAMPO OYJ/ADR beats B&M Euro VALUE/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany. It also engages in property development and employment activities. B&M European Value Retail S.A. was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

SAMPO OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

