CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley started coverage on CryoPort in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $9.70. 217,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,676. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 55.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoPort will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 507.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 434.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 264,743 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 30.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 494,574 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

