Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $50,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 42.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International in the third quarter valued at $37,861,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after buying an additional 3,265,374 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.7% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $27.75 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

