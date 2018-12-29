Curtiss-Wright (CW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.23

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 8590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $95,050.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,999.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

