Customers Bancorp Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst M. Schultheis now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating and a $22.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

CUBI stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $582.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2,252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $240,793.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

