CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 200.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CVI opened at $33.61 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

