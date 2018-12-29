DAPS Token (DAPS) Price Up 7% This Week

DAPS Token (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. DAPS Token has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $6,160.00 worth of DAPS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DAPS Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.02322294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00151948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00200923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025856 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025963 BTC.

About DAPS Token

DAPS Token’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,168,045,747 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Token’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin. The Reddit community for DAPS Token is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Token is dapscoin.com.

DAPS Token Token Trading

DAPS Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

