DarkLisk Price Down 1% This Week (DISK)

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. DarkLisk has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DarkLisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DarkLisk has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.02101207 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008263 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005342 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000708 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001677 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DarkLisk (CRYPTO:DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

DarkLisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DarkLisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

