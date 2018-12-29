Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $436,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 22,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research set a $120.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

NYSE DECK opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $192,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,490.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $821,965. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

