DeepBrain Chain Achieves Market Cap of $2.43 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Huobi. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $255,248.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.02336641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152841 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00201385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025855 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026000 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns, Gate.io, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

