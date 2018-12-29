Defense Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DFS)

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Defense has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Defense has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defense coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006318 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021129 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00230196 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014726 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Defense Profile

Defense (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 839,258 coins. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_. The official website for Defense is defensebox.io.

Buying and Selling Defense

