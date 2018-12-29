Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Hits $447,135.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Denarius has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a market cap of $447,135.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005059 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 4,171,382 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

