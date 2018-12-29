Dermira (DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ DERM opened at $6.60 on Friday. Dermira has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $289.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 496.49% and a negative return on equity of 184.43%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Dermira will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dermira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 83,064 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dermira by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 298,677 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its position in Dermira by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 495,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Dermira during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

