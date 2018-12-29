Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Despegar.com posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 1,105,785 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 638,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 367,696 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Despegar.com by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of -0.35.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

