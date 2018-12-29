Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.45 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $13,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

