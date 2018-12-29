Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.98 Million Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 121.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after buying an additional 303,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,083,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 714,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 571,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.84. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $510,640.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

