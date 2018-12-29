Deutsche Bank AG Sells 149,268 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 461,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,268 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $27.18 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

