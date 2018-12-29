Diamondback Energy (FANG) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.31.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

