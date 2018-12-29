Diane Musi Sells 29,800 Shares of Care.com Inc (CRCM) Stock

Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) General Counsel Diane Musi sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $548,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $495,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diane Musi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Diane Musi sold 100 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Diane Musi sold 3,221 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $54,273.85.

On Monday, November 5th, Diane Musi sold 100 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Diane Musi sold 30,000 shares of Care.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $663,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM opened at $19.67 on Friday. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Care.com had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Care.com Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Care.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCM. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the third quarter worth about $46,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 48.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 595,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,642,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Care.com by 1,817.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Care.com in the third quarter worth about $4,666,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

