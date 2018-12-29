Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $171,044.00 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,729,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

