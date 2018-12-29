Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $50,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,610,000 after acquiring an additional 614,419 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $12,742,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,562,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 213,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.81 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

