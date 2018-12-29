Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $49,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,062,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-increases-stake-in-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.