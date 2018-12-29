Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,484 Shares of Team, Inc. (TISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Team worth $51,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Team by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Team by 32.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Team by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Team by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Team by 18.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TISI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $445.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.74. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $290.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Team had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TISI shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Team from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Team presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Team news, VP Andre C. Bouchard sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,487.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

