Dinastycoin (DCY) Reaches Market Cap of $427,958.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $427,958.00 and approximately $49,125.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023687 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,809,467,143 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

