Dmc Global (BOOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Sidoti raised Dmc Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

BOOM opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $523.09 million, a PE ratio of 219.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $87.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dmc Global in the second quarter worth $135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dmc Global by 22,957.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter worth $208,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

