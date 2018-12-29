Dollarcoin Market Capitalization Tops $15,400.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Dollarcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,400.00 and $2.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.04355559 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.02197540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00057472 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003774 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

