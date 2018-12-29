Dragonglass (DGS) Reaches Market Cap of $59,063.00

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Dragonglass has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonglass has a total market capitalization of $59,063.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonglass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.02343041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00152571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00200943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025805 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025792 BTC.

Dragonglass Profile

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,279,409,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,711,173 tokens. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonglass is dragonglass.com. Dragonglass’ official message board is medium.com/dragonglasscom.

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonglass using one of the exchanges listed above.

