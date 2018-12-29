DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Director Buys $241,105.92 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul acquired 22,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $241,105.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Cynthia Paul acquired 22,107 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $233,449.92.

On Thursday, December 20th, Cynthia Paul acquired 21,854 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $236,897.36.

On Monday, December 17th, Cynthia Paul acquired 20,400 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $223,176.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Cynthia Paul acquired 1,316 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,791.84.

On Friday, October 12th, Cynthia Paul acquired 12,309 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $138,845.52.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Cynthia Paul acquired 9,795 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $112,152.75.

On Monday, October 8th, Cynthia Paul acquired 205 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347.25.

DSPG opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.60. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSPG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DSP Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

