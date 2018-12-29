Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,179 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DRE opened at $25.56 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

