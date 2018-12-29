Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

DNKN stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $350.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $2,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $139,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,591 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2,018.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

