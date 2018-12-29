EA Coin (EAG) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

EA Coin (CURRENCY:EAG) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, EA Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EA Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of EA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.02323104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00152531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00200258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026055 BTC.

EA Coin Profile

EA Coin’s total supply is 75,206,327 coins. EA Coin’s official website is www.eacoin.io.

Buying and Selling EA Coin

EA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

