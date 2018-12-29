Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,602.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.