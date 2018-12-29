Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $100.23 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $995,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $25,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

