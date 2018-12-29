Eastside Distilling (EAST) vs. Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) Critical Review

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 11.77 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -4.30 Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A

Pacific Ventures Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -138.88% -109.77% -59.37% Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -138.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ventures Group beats Eastside Distilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

