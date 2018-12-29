Shares of Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a market cap of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Eca Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eca Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 80.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Eca Marcellus Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.42” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/eca-marcellus-trust-i-ect-hits-new-52-week-low-at-1-42.html.

About Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eca Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eca Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.