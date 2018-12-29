E&G Advisors LP Sells 581 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,123,586,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,158,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,711,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $772.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

