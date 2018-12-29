Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of EIGR opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $239,745 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

