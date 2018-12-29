Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $1.13 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $51,260,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $4,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $176,182,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $70,200,000.

