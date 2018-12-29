Electrameccanica Vehs (ECCTF) vs. Oshkosh (OSK) Head to Head Review

Electrameccanica Vehs (OTCMKTS:ECCTF) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Oshkosh shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Oshkosh shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.12% 19.93% 9.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehs and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh $7.71 billion 0.55 $471.90 million $6.36 9.48

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehs.

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Electrameccanica Vehs does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electrameccanica Vehs and Oshkosh, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehs 0 0 0 0 N/A Oshkosh 1 6 6 0 2.38

Oshkosh has a consensus price target of $84.92, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Electrameccanica Vehs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehs

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

