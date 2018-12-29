Endo International PLC (ENDP) Short Interest Down 13.1% in December

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,687,176 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 20,345,329 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,191 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 230.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after buying an additional 1,023,350 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $5,629,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. Endo International has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.93 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

