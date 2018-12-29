Energizer (ENR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $42.74

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 8303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In related news, Director John Eddy Klein bought 2,200 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $211,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Energizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,813,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,329,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Energizer by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,647,000 after acquiring an additional 243,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,988,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,833 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

