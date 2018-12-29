ENI (ENI) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.42 ($21.41).

ETR ENI opened at €13.69 ($15.92) on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a one year high of €15.44 ($17.95).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

