Enova International (ENVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enova International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NYSE ENVA opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $658.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 2.60. Enova International has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. Analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 163.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 156,373 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 54.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,054 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

