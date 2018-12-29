Ensco (ESV) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an average rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised Ensco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Johnson Rice raised Ensco from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ensco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:ESV opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.78. Ensco has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ensco will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ensco’s payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

In other news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ensco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ensco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ensco by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ensco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $250,048,000 after purchasing an additional 663,521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ensco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 846,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

