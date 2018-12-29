Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 138.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 75,258 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Entegris by 95.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 48,754 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 341.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

