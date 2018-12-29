Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 728,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $37,066,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,342,000 after buying an additional 725,028 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 77.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider W Randall Fowler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,005 shares of company stock valued at $902,932 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

