Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 33,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,600,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,617,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $871,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170,410 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,643,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $636,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $493,626,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,996,000 after purchasing an additional 474,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

FDX stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.94 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

