Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,139,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,056,000 after acquiring an additional 685,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,827,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,025,000 after acquiring an additional 499,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,205,000 after acquiring an additional 298,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,353,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

