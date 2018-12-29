Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of MMP opened at $55.82 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

